MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., invites regional women artists ages 16 and older to submit art for “Women’s Suffrage in America,” an exhibit that will celebrate the 100th anniversary.
The exhibit is slated for April and May. All types of art are welcome.
Other events this month at the gallery will include:
- Alcohol Ink Art workshop for ages 16 and older from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The cost is $30.
- Cup Weaving workshop for ages 9-18, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The cost is $5.
For more information, call 563-652-9925 or visit www.maquoketa-art.org.