Sometimes, Christians can be judgemental and hypocritical, they turn people off.
But sometimes, they can be so Christian-like, they overwhelm others — in vastly different ways.
That’s part of what happened in the book “Picking Cotton: Our Memoir of Injustice and Redemption.” It was the selected for Dubuque’s first-time, community-wide reading program that will culminate Tuesday, Nov. 5, with a 7 p.m. presentation by the authors at the Five Flags Theater.
Spoiler alert, the true story follows Ronald Cotton and Jennifer Thompson-Cannino, who erroneously identified Cotton as the man who raped her in 1984. He would spend 11 years in prison. Then, DNA testing became available, which was used to prove that Cotton was innocent.
Thompson-Cannino suffered immense guilt. Cotton, meanwhile, had found strength in God while in prison and forgave his accuser. They eventually met following his release. Thompson-Cannino writes about the experience.
“I don’t think, until I stood weak-kneed in front of Ronald, that I had any idea what forgiveness was, nor how powerful it could be. Ronald gave me something that eluded me in the thirteen years since that sweltering night: The gift of forgiveness — not because I deserved it, but because that’s what grace is about.”
Cotton’s new wife, Robbin, was overwhelmed in the other direction. She couldn’t believe that her husband could forgive someone who was responsible for sending him to prison. They argued about his decision to want to meet his accuser:
“Why are you so angry about this?” (Ronald) said.
“Because you aren’t angry enough,” she said.
It reminded me of a recent highly publicized case in Dallas. White female police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing Botham Jean, a black man, after entering his apartment. Following the sentencing, Judge Tammy Kemp — a black woman — handed a Bible to Guyger. The police officer was so overwhelmed, she reached out for a hug.
Kemp gave her a hug and was summarily and severely criticized on social media and elsewhere. One example:
“I am saying that who gets harsh sentencing and who gets a break, with hugs & Bibles from judges & hair petted on by the police falls suspiciously down lines of race & privilege,” Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King tweeted.
Kemp defended herself by saying, “She asked me if I thought that God could forgive her and I said, ‘Yes, God can forgive you and has.’”
If you’re a Christian, that statement is fact. God forgives all of us, even when we don’t deserve it. If you’re a Christian — regardless of sex, race, color or anything else — you also are expected to forgive.
Critics often say that Christians are too judgmental. Then, some of them complain when a Christian exhibits forgiveness. I know it can be more complicated than that, especially for people who have been hurt really badly. But many Christians earnestly strive to be Christian-like.
I’ve had friends, relatives and colleagues in my past — of different sexes and different races — who have done horrific things to others and to me. Some of the acts seem utterly unforgivable. And, it took me a long time to forgive some of those people. But I have.
Thompson-Cannino sums it up in another passage from “Picking Cotton”:
“And I had certainly never imagined that (Cotton) would stand before me and say, ‘I forgive you,’ just that easily and that simply. He was free, I realized, truly free.”
Eventually, she also would feel that wonderful freedom through forgiveness. You can, too.