Hardcover Fiction
1. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
6. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
8. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
9. The President’s Daughter, James Patterson, Bill Clinton, Little, Brown and Knopf
10. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
11. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
12. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria Books
13. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
14. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
15. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
6. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
7. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
8. Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
9. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
11. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
12. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
13. After the Fall, Ben Rhodes, Random House
14. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown, Viking
15. Noise, Daniel Kahneman, et al., Little, Brown Spark
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
2. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
10. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
11. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
12. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
14. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
15. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
6. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
7. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
8. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
9. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
11. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
12. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
13. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
14. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
15. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
8. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
9. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
4. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
5. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
6. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
7. Pawcasso, Remy Lai, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
9. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
11. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
12. Miles Morales: Shock Waves, Justin A. Reynolds, Pablo Leon (Illus.), Graphix
13. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
14. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
8. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
10. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
11. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books
12. Instructions for Dancing, Nicola Yoon, Delacorte Press
13. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children’s Illustrated
1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature, Nathan W. Pyle, HarperFestival
6. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. The Bench, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
10. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
11. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
12. Bodies Are Cool, Tyler Feder, Dial Books
13. The Octopus Escapes, Maile Meloy, Felicita Sala (Illus.), Putnam
14. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
15. Daddy, Leslie Patricelli, Candlewick
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Who Was/Is...?, Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
10. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion