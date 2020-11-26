Editor’s note: With books being a hot holiday gift item thanks to more time spent at home due to COVID-19, we’re rounding up a few to consider gifting each day this week. This is part four of five.
The holidays this year are going to be, well, unique.
Some family members won’t be there. Others are coming, regardless of whatever’s going on. Others are sending their regards
and a box of presents, which is something you might do, too.
Here’s the good news: Books are easy to wrap, easy to box and easy to ship. Why not try one of these great books for that person who can’t make it to your table this holiday season?
Health and self-help
What’s better than a family drama beneath the tree? “The Heart and Other Monsters,” by Rose Andersen, that’s what. It’s the story of sisters, addiction and learning more about them than you bargained for. Pair it with “Empty,” by Susan Burton. It’s a memoir about the work it takes to overcome eating disorders and the understanding it demands.
For the woman on your list who needs a little inspiration this holiday, wrap up “More Than Ready,” by former White House Domestic Policy Council leader Cecilia Munoz. Intended especially for women of color, it’s a book of insights, inspiration and stories that will give her something to ponder long after the tinsel is gone.
For your giftee who wants to dedicate their life to doing better, wrap up “One by One by One,” by Aaron Berkowitz. It’s a book about how one tiny action (or a series of them) can make a difference in the world and a doctor’s urge to be that change. Wrap it up with “Carville’s Cure,” by Pam Fessler, the story of a disease and the people who changed how we look at its sufferers.
For the giftee who loves to people-watch the ones they love, wrap up “Perception: How Our Bodies Shape Our Minds,” by Dennis Proffitt and Drake Baer. It’s a book about seeing things differently in new ways. Wrap it up with “In Praise of Walking,” by Shane O’Mara, a book that will encourage your giftee to get out and take a little stroll and see what it does to a body.
The woman’s history lover on your gift list will truly be happy to unwrap “No Man’s Land,” by Wendy Moore. It’s a story of British nurses in World War I and the barriers they broke under duress.
If you have a giftee who’s already tired of “adulting,” you can’t go wrong with “Barely Functional Adult,” by Meichi Ng. These humorous short stories, complete with cute cartoons, will tell your young adult (or an older adult, for that matter) that things eventually will work themselves out. Wrap it up with “The Hilarious World of Depression,” by John Moe, a story with humor can maybe help with the worst days.
For the giftee who ponders the future beyond, “Death is But a Dream,” by Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D., might be the right gift this year. It’s a book about the end of life and how to see it as more than just a loss.
The person on your gift list who’s fascinated with biology and the way their body works will love “The Remarkable Life of the Skin,” by Monty Lyman. It’s a look at your cover, inside and out, including nice surprises about your largest organ.
Gifty books
Your giftee who loves “Strange Planet” comics will whoop when they open the gift with “Strange Planner,” by Nathan W. Pyle inside. Yes, this is a planner, or a diary, or a journal, or just a way to make notes, keep memories and have fun. Make it a better gift by wrapping “Greetings From Strange Planet,” Pyle’s collection of postcards in the same snazzy gift package. Don’t forget “Stranger Planet,” for more alien fun.
If you’re on the search for a gifty-type book for a dog lover, look for “Dog Mom: A Love Story,” by Isabel Serna. It’s a cute, quick read about dogs, canines and our love for them. The giftee who loves all kinds of animals will love to see “A Guinea Pig Night Before Christmas” in the package, too.
You can’t possibly go wrong when you wrap up “We Are Santa: Portraits and Profiles,” by Ron Cooper, this Christmas. It’s a book filled with Santas from around the eastern and central sides of the country and how they became jolly old elves.
Stocking stuffers, unite. Here are two books for your pop-culture maven: First, “Everything is Terrible,” by Matthew DiBenedetti, will have them laughing and agreeing with all kinds of annoyances and questions that will spark conversation at the dinner table. Then, there’s “The Wisdom of Picard,” edited by Chip Carter, a collection of statements and thoughts uttered by the Star Trek captain. Bonus: information on which show, season and episode the quotation can be found.
For the giftee who’s a fan of Walt Carr’s cartoons, look for “Just Us!” by Carr. These are comics on racism and culture, and they’re wry and sometimes funny. They’ll poke at your sense of outrage.
Business
The business-minded giftee will love finding “In Our Prime,” by Susan J. Douglas, beneath the tree. It’s especially perfect for feminists, since it’s about all the ways that women are challenging the status quo in work, politics, social norms, media and everyday life.
Imagine how happy your business-minded giftee will be when “The Catalyst,” by Jonah Berger, is unwrapped. It’s a book about changing people’s minds, even when they’re firmly made up. Somebody will be doubly happy seeing “Sway,” by Pragya Agarwal, in the gift, too. It’s a book about unconscious bias and how to change that.
For the businessperson who also is a fan of history, “George Washington, Entrepreneur,” by John Berlau, will make an awesome gift. It’s the story of our first president, a man who also was a very smart businessman and how his decisions and his support of others altered the way America was built. Pair it with “Transfluence,” by Walt Rakowich, a book on leadership in today’s business world.
No doubt, there’s a creative person on your gift list — someone who’s dedicated to their craft. This is the year to wrap up “The Death of the Artist,” by William Deresiewicz. It’s a look at how artists — real artists — are managing to make a living and how maybe it’s time to reframe art to the level of importance it deserves.
For the person who’s got their business humming despite the pandemic, “Winning Now, Winning Later,” by David M. Cote, will be a winning gift. It’s a book that explains how a business can do well now, while preparing to do well in years to come. Wrap it up with “Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future,” by Margaret Heffernan, another book on keeping an eye on the business horizon.
For the giftee who’s also a fan of money, wrap up “In the Eye of the Storm: My Time as Chairman of Bank of America During the Country’s Worst Financial Crisis,” by Walter E. Massey, with Rosalind Kilkenny McLymont. It’s part memoir, part inside look at the crisis, all readable. Don’t hesitate to pair it with “A Blessing: Women of Color Teaming Up to Lead, Empower and Thrive,” by Bonita C. Stewart and Jacqueline Adams, a book on leadership and leaning toward one another for success.
LGBTQ
For the person who craves a thriller, “These Violent Delights,” by Micah Nemerever, is the gift to give. It’s a novel of two young men who meet at college and soon become obsessed with one another in different ways. But one is cruel, the other is fearful, and you know this ain’t good.
The person on your gift list who loves drag will love “The Cockettes: Acid Drag & Sexual Anarchy,” from the archives of Fayette Hauser. It’s a lavishly illustrated, 50-year anniversary look at drag and the counterculture, and it’s absolutely for grown-ups.
If your giftee is a die-hard, conference-attending, never-miss-an-appearance fan, then wrap up “Conventionally Yours,” by Annabeth Albert. It’s the story of a road trip, two fierce hate-fests, one romance and two fanboys, but who’s the biggest? Wrap it up with “Date Me, Bryson Keller,” by Kevin van Whye, for double the love.
Here’s something unique: “They Say Sarah,” by Pauline Delabroy-Allard, is a best-seller in France and a skinny book that your giftee won’t be able to stop reading. It’s the story of a single mother who’s living in Paris with her child. The woman has a boyfriend, but one New Year’s Eve, she meets a woman who changes everything. Pair it with something nonfiction, like “I’ve Been Wrong Before,” by Evan James, a book of essays on life, coming out, relationships and more.
Fans of biographies will want to unwrap “Mama’s Boy,” by Dustin Lance Black. Black, a screenwriter and activist, tells the story of his childhood, having been raised by a single mother who suffered a lifetime of almost-insurmountable issues and how they came to terms with everything they’d endured together. Pair it with “Daddy,” by Michael Montlack, a book of essays on this and that and the other.
Another great memoir, “Later: My Life at the Edge of the World,” by Paul Lisicky, is the story of finding a place to settle down and watching an epidemic as it changes that newly beloved place.
The starwatcher on your list will love “Inside the Hollywood Closet: A Book of Quotes,” by Boze Hadleigh. It’s a who’s who and a what-was-what that looks back at who said what about life as a gay star, and it’s fun.
The reader who wants something unique will enjoy “The Last Alias: True Stories and a Tale That Might Be,” by Ste7en Foster. As humans, we are many different things. This book will make you think, “Who are you?”