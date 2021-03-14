What's it worth on eBay? Good things come in small packages

This Hudson Pewter Company figurine sold in 29 minutes.

 Contributed

Charlene the choir girl, stands less than 3 inches tall and was made by the Hudson Pewter Company, which was founded in 1978 and registered in Massachusetts.

The company was in business for only a short period of time and manufactured several different items in pewter. Most of its items also were made in a limited production run.

A recent search on eBay finds more than 1,500 listings for Hudson pewter figurines. We recently started work on selling a collection for a client. The collection fit comfortably in two shoeboxes.

With more than 50 pieces in the collection, we have sold just six items so far with a combined value on eBay of almost $1,000. Charlene sold for $120. She was posted on eBay at 4:40 p.m. and sold 29 minutes later.

If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Check out www.ezsellusa.com.

