In “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep,” The Cure sang: “If only tonight we could sleep/In a bed made of flowers ... And breathe/And breathe.” That lament could serve as the theme song for folks with chronically disturbed sleep — all 22 million Americans with sleep apnea (80% undiagnosed) and the countless others who sleep poorly because of nighttime noises and stress.
All that starting ‘n snoring takes a toll. Research shows unconscious wakefulness that’s caused by nighttime traffic noise is strongly associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke — and high blood pressure, even in children. Sleep apnea (frequent interruption in breathing and resulting sleep disturbance) contributes to everything from fatty liver and insulin resistance to depression, weight gain and cognition problems.
Now, for the first time, analysis of various studies shows a link between the frequency and duration of such sleep disturbances and an increased risk of dying from heart disease — especially for women. The studies tracked people for six to 11 years, and researchers found that women with the most disturbed sleep doubled their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Men weren’t as affected.
Excess weight and untreated sleep apnea, major causes of disturbed sleep, can be managed or reversed; work with your doctor, a nutritionist and an exercise coach. Quiet nighttime noises by sealing windows and using heavy drapes, white noise machines and earplugs. And check out SleepScore.com, where you’ll find products curated for their ability to help you sleep well — and you can even evaluate products so all of us know what really works.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.
©2021 Michael Roizen, M.D. and Mehmet Oz, M.D.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.