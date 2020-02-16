This usually is the time Iowa fades back into relative anonymity, comfortably settling in as the flyoveriest of flyover states.
And that’s the way we like it, really.
For a few months every four years, we’re the toast of the political world. Presidential hopefuls will spend countless hours and invest significant resources in wooing local voters, each hoping to secure one of the fabled “three tickets out of Iowa” en route to the White House.
Then, they all go home or to New Hampshire, and we go back to doing what we do best — namely whining about the renewable fuel standard and keeping Busch Light viable as a brand.
This year, things are different. Yes, the caucuses are over, and the candidates have moved on, no longer obligated to pretend to care about the fortunes of the Iowa Hawkeyes. But our dependable return to obscurity has yet to materialize.
Iowa’s typical role is to winnow the field of candidates, proving which campaigns are viable and have the potential to go the distance. A stronger-than-expected performance can give a presidential hopeful serious momentum, whereas a poor showing can be a death knell.
Unfortunately, due to a laughably bungled reporting system, the results of the caucuses weren’t available for days after they were expected. And as of press time, Democratic party and campaign officials were debating whether the results as presented were totally legitimate.
Rather than focusing on the candidates, national newscasters and pundits spent the 72 hours after the caucuses lambasting the Democratic Party’s planning and execution while shedding unfortunate light on the abject ridiculousness of the caucus system.
In theory, a caucus is as democratic as it gets in a representative republic. Everybody gets a chance to participate, to speak their truths, to attempt to woo others to their preferred candidates. It’s more than just checking off a name at the ballot box; it’s taking a literal stand for what you believe in.
But in practice, it’s messy, convoluted and imprecise, like that YouTube video in which a bunch of hapless idiots try to remove a whale carcass from a beach by blowing it up.
Imagine, if you will, a birthday party for a kindergartner and his or her friends. The parents, meaning well, have hired a clown to entertain the little ingrates so the adults can spend the day covertly chugging Busch Lights in the relative peace of the kitchen.
However, the clown is terrifying the children, introducing them to a host of new phobias, some of which will manifest as gambling addictions in their adult years.
Everybody’s running around crying and screaming, while the clown, desperate to prove he’s not all that scary, chases after the kids while making mediocre balloon animals and laughing hysterically.
Then, a meteor strikes and zombies show up and aliens invade and the neighbor’s dog starts barking at 2 a.m. even though you told Charlie (who hasn’t returned the gardening shears he borrowed in July, by the way) that you were going to file a civil complaint if that kept happening.
Chaotic, yes. But that scenario has nothing on a caucus.
First, the process is too complicated and requires party officials to use a rather complex mathematical equation to gauge success (seriously). And it’s notoriously imprecise. Numerous videos have emerged since Feb. 3 in which close races for state delegate equivalents were decided via literal coin flip.
I don’t know about you, but I don’t really like that the fate of the country could hinge, even in a tiny, nearly infinitesimal way, on a coin flip. If that’s how we’re going to do things, why don’t we just decide that we’re gonna all take turns being president? I’ll go first.
I don’t know what this fiasco means for the future of the Iowa caucuses. Moving to a state-run primary election instead (caucuses are overseen by the parties) is easier said than done, as it would require a law change.
Plus, New Hampshire is guaranteed by law in that state to have the first primary vote in the country. If Iowa moves away from a caucus but tries to keep its first-in-the-nation status, it likely would cause a substantial legal battle.
Selfishly, I want to keep the caucuses. I’ve covered three as a journalist, meaning I’ve had a dozen or more face-to-face, one-on-one conversations with the most significant politicians in the country, as have countless other Iowa residents.
Really, aside from the widespread availability of dirt-cheap Busch Light, the caucuses might be the best reason to continue living in this state. I’m certainly not sticking around for the weather.
But during the next few years, we’ll have to, as a nation, ponder what’s best for the entire country. And that might mean sacrificing our quadrennial political prominence.
That would be unfortunate, to be sure. But look on the bright side. We’d have way more time to devote to proselytizing about the renewable fuel standard.