If your birthday is today: Be prepared to make changes. You'll have to spread yourself thin to accommodate what's going on in your personal and professional lives. Don't mix business with pleasure or neglect one for the other.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Nothing appears stable, but that can work in your favor if you work behind the scenes to get things done on time. Exude confidence.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Figure out the best way to maintain what you have worked so hard to achieve and don't let anyone come between you and your goal.
Recommended for you
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Use your experience to bring about positive change. Call on people who have the skill to help you. You can have a big impact on the world if you work hard.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Distance yourself from anyone trying to talk you into something. Put your time and effort into personal gain and self-improvement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Rearrange your space. Having a designated area to explore possibilities will lead to new opportunities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't let others make you feel that you must follow their lead. Romantic opportunities are apparent but may interfere with prior obligations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Ignoring situations you must eventually address will only make things worse. Implement changes to avoid discord.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Look for opportunities to expand your circle of friends. Taking a day trip, visiting a friend, or learning something new will bring you joy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Show everyone what you have to offer. Don't give in to someone trying to monopolize your time or spend your money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stick close to home and the people you love. Refuse to let an outsider influence your beliefs. Be wary of someone trying to talk you out of your cash.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Find an outlet for your energy, talent and skills. A domestic change will lower your overhead, add to your comfort and ease stress.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Prepare to make concessions that will help others feel at ease. Don't give up on love or friendship. Reconnect with someone you haven't seen in a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.