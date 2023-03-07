If your birthday is today: Be prepared to make changes. You'll have to spread yourself thin to accommodate what's going on in your personal and professional lives. Don't mix business with pleasure or neglect one for the other.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Nothing appears stable, but that can work in your favor if you work behind the scenes to get things done on time. Exude confidence.

