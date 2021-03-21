Hardcover Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
9. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
10. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker, Holt
11. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
12. Transient Desires, Donna Leon, Atlantic Monthly Press
13. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
14. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
15. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson, S&S
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
5. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
6. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates, Knopf
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
9. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
10. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
11. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
12. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
13. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
14. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
15. The Soul of a Woman, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
4. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
5. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
6. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
7. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
10. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
11. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
12. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
13. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
14. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria
15. Act Your Age, Eve Brown, Talia Hibbert, Avon
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
5. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
6. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
7. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
8. We Do This ‘til We Free Us, Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books
9. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
10. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
11. The Body Is Not an Apology, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler
12. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
13. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
15. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
Mass Market
1. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
9. Bridgerton: On the Way to the Wedding, Julia Quinn, Avon
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
3. Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, Michelle Obama, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
4. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
5. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
6. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
7. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
8. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
9. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
10. Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body, Mindy Thomas, Guy Raz, Jack Teagle (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
14. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
15. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
6. Yolk, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
11. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Benjamin Alire Sáenz, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
14. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
15. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children’s Illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
4. Outside, Inside, LeUyen Pham, Roaring Brook Press
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
6. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House
9. The Cat in the Hat, Dr. Seuss, Random House
10. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
11. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
12. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
13. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
15. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin