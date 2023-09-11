Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. — someone dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular woes. Getting regular physical activity and exercise, plus adopting healthful nutrition and smart stress management, are key to avoiding heart attack and stroke. But did you know that embracing those heart-healthy habits does more than protect your heart? According to a study of over 1 million men, cardiovascular fitness reduces your risk for cancer of the head and neck, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, colon, rectum, kidney and lung by 40%.
Roughly 2 million Americans annually are diagnosed with cancer, and adults in their 30s are now experiencing an alarming increase in the incidence of gastrointestinal cancers. Just think if you could take steps (10,000) to avoid being part of that statistic.
LongevityPlaybook.com helps you determine your ActualAge (as opposed to your calendar age), identify risk factors, and then take steps to make your future healthier and your ActualAge younger.
Three of my favorite steps:
• If you get 10,000 steps a day (or the equivalent), as a woman, you can become 9 years younger than you chronological age, as a man, 8.1 years younger.
• If you limit sugar, syrups and simple carbs to 20 grams a day, with no more than 4 grams in any hour, you’ll be up to 20 actual years younger at age 75.
• Most folks can cut heart-damaging stress, anxiety and depression by about 50% and risk of dementia by over 20% in a matter of months through daily meditation.