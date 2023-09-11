Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. — someone dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular woes. Getting regular physical activity and exercise, plus adopting healthful nutrition and smart stress management, are key to avoiding heart attack and stroke. But did you know that embracing those heart-healthy habits does more than protect your heart? According to a study of over 1 million men, cardiovascular fitness reduces your risk for cancer of the head and neck, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, liver, colon, rectum, kidney and lung by 40%.

Roughly 2 million Americans annually are diagnosed with cancer, and adults in their 30s are now experiencing an alarming increase in the incidence of gastrointestinal cancers. Just think if you could take steps (10,000) to avoid being part of that statistic.

Recommended for you

Tags