Recently, you might have noticed the conversation about Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and the violence and hatred leveled against them being discussed in the news and on social media.
While these issues are not new, some families might be grappling with the topic of anti-Asian racism with young children for the first time. In a world growing steadily more socially conscious by the day, it is important to be ready to have conversations about tricky topics like this with the children in your life.
One way to both celebrate AAPI communities and open the door to future conversations is to integrate picture books written by Asian American and Pacific Islander creators.
Here are a few recommendations to get you started:
“Eyes That Kiss in the Corners” (HarperCollins, 2021), by Joanne Ho & Dung Ho
This story introduces us to a girl who notices that her eyes are not big and round like some of her friends’ eyes —instead, her eyes “kiss in the corners and glow like warm tea.”
Instead of feeling self-conscious about this difference, the girl celebrates the fact that her eyes look just like her mother’s eyes, her grandmother’s eyes and her little sister’s eyes. Their eyes that kiss in the corners and glow like warm tea are full of love, stories of the past and hope for the future.
Gorgeous illustrations accompany the lyrical text in this celebration of family and self-love.
For more stories like this, try “Hair Love,” by Matthew A. Cherry, and “The Proudest Blue,” by Ibtihaj Muhammad and S.K. Ali.
“Under My Hijab” (Lee & Low Books, 2019), by Hena Khan & Aaliya Jaleel
In this picture book, another girl celebrates the women in her life and the unique ways they wear their hijab.
Her mother’s pink hijab brightens up her white doctor coat, her aunt’s hijab sparkles with handmade jewels in her art studio and her sister’s hijab is always paired with a fashionable outfit. When they are at home, they take off the hijab and celebrate their culture and beauty in other ways.
Rhyming text makes this story fun to read aloud, and the author’s note goes into detail about the various reasons Muslim women choose to wear (or not wear) a hijab.
For more stories like this, try “Mommy’s Khimar,” by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow, and “Bindu’s Bindis,” by Supriya Kelkar.
“Drawn Together” (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2018), by Minh Lê & Dan Santat
This story, with vibrant illustrations and spare text, introduces us to a boy and his grandfather. Though they love each other, it is difficult for them to communicate because they speak different languages.
As the two spend the day together, they discover that not only can they not hold a conversation, but they don’t like to watch the same TV shows or eat the same food, either.
Right when the boy is ready to give up on trying to connect, they discover something amazing. They can communicate through their drawings. The boy and his grandfather draw together, and all of the things they could never say come pouring out through their pictures.
For more stories like this, try “A Different Pond,” by Bao Phi, and “Where Are You From?” by Yamile Saied Méndez.
Hopefully, these titles help diversify your bookshelves and pave the way for more love and compassion in your lives.
It is always important to read widely with young children so they have a broad foundation of knowledge about the world around them. These stories, like the ones above, can be opportunities to celebrate, learn and explore.
Happy reading!