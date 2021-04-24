In this Easter Season, many Christians are returning to their places of worship, to their nearly empty churches long needing community.
Many church leaders wonder what this next season of discipleship will look like. How will the Spirit enliven our hearts and our homes through our community gatherings? What will be the spark that fuels the fire of people’s hearts to really invest in our faith community again?
In his most recent book, Pope Francis speaks about church with its tradition, religion and doctrine.
“Tradition is not a museum, true religion is not a freezer, and doctrine is not static.” These grow and develop like, “A tree that remains the same yet which gets bigger and bears ever more fruit.”
Those images resonate as I think of trees as something with their seasons and their ever-growing branches. Trees can be climbed and provide hours of fun for children with forts and houses and play dates; they protect and cool those resting under their outspread arms.
The church as “tree” needs also to be the ever growing, expanding and protecting place of welcome and new life. With our reopening, we might be inclined to grab hold of the past, revert to all that we left behind, dust everything off and start once again.
Let’s not look back. Let our reopening encourage us to begin anew with a fresh starting point. The Pope speaks of expanding our horizons, seeing more clearly and broadly from the edges of society.
“We need to recover the wisdom hidden in our neighborhoods which some of our movements make visible,” he writes.
It is a mistake to dismiss current movements as there is vitality and relevance at the heart of these protests.
Listening to the outcry of people — some from their poverty, some from their isolation, some from their fears and anger — can teach us how to gather with the promise that together we might build with compassion for today and hope for tomorrow. We need to do more than simply dust off the past.
Change is difficult for most of us and yet, everything alive does change.
How do we renew the face of the earth?
It is easy to enclose ourselves in our little bubble and imagine we are secure but Jesus asks more of us.
“Go out to all the world!” What does “going out” look like this year? Who is it we reach with a message of hope?
How does our service, Word — even Eucharist — connect with the brokenness of the gathered community to bring wholeness not only individually, but also communally?
Our future as Church requires brave conversation, lively envisioning and bold Spirit-filled commitment to our new-life opportunities. This most likely comes from the grassroots, from those who want and need more from their church.
As we embrace these opportunities together, we will most assuredly bring our “Alleluia” grace to all the world.