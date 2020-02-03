Northeast Iowa School of Music will present JazzQ at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
The quintet features faculty from the school. Members are Rebecca Lansing, David Resnick (reeds), Melanie Paulsen, Andrew Geyssens and Ric Jones.
Lollipops and Music for Our Preschoolers is a free concert series that introduces children to various musical styles and instruments. Concerts are held on the second Saturday of each month. All ages are welcome to attend.
The 2019-2020 season sponsored by Drs. Mark Niemer and Yasyn Lee.