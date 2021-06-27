Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
2. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
5. The Maidens, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
6. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams, Doubleday
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
8. The President’s Daughter, Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Little, Brown and Knopf
9. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Atria Books
10. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S
11. Sooley, John Grisham, Doubleday
12. Golden Girl, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
13. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
14. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
15. The Sweetness of Water, Nathan Harris, Little, Brown
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
2. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell, Little, Brown
3. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green, Dutton
4. The Premonition, Michael Lewis, Norton
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. In the Heights: Finding Home, Lin-Manuel Miranda, et al., Random House
7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
8. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Knopf
9. On Juneteenth, Annette Gordon-Reed, Liveright
10. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith, Little, Brown
11. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
12. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown, Viking
13. Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford, Flatiron Books: An Oprah Book
14. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
15. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
2. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
3. One Last Stop, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
4. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
12. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
13. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
14. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
4. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
6. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
7. The Bird Way, Jennifer Ackerman, Penguin
8. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
9. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
10. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
11. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
12. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
13. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
14. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
15. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
8. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
9. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
7. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. Stamped (For Kids): Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
11. Forge Your Dragon World: A Wings of Fire Creative Guide, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes (Illus.), Graphix
12. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
13. Just Pretend, Tori Sharp, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
15. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. The Girl from the Sea, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. Realm Breaker, Victoria Aveyard, HarperTeen
7. Ace of Spades, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, Feiwel & Friends
8. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
9. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
10. Tokyo Ever After, Emiko Jean, Flatiron Books
11. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
12. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
13. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
14. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
15. Instructions for Dancing, Nicola Yoon, Delacorte Press
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
5. What Is God Like?, Rachel Held Evans, Matthew Paul Turner, Ying Hui Tan (Illus.), Convergent Books
6. The Bench, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Random House
7. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
8. Strange Planet: The Sneaking, Hiding, Vibrating Creature, Nathan W. Pyle, HarperFestival
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. I Love Dad With the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
12. Daddy, Leslie Patricelli, Candlewick
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. Julián Is a Mermaid, Jessica Love, Candlewick
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic