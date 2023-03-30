If your birthday is today: Donate your time to something you care about. Your input will impact others and lead to connections that will help you make your life more vibrant. Distance yourself from harmful influences.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Undesirable behavior will lead to emotional setbacks. Choose your words carefully. A step in the wrong direction could prove costly. Stay focused and true to yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Know how to draw the line when necessary. A change of plans will encourage you to host something that can benefit you and your friends.
Recommended for you
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Address situations carefully. You'll get a better reception if you offer incentives to those who have something you want in return.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Listen, reflect, keep what you hear in perspective and remain calm. Poor behavior won't solve problems. Protect yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Rethink your strategy before you take on too much. Let an expert handle what you don't have time to complete. Protect your health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Try something new. Surround yourself with people and projects that excite you and connect with like-minded individuals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Embrace the positive. You have much to gain if you make it clear what you are trying to achieve. Finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Focus on exploring your creative ideas regardless of what others do or say. Nurture the important relationships in your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Concentrate on your home and the people you love. Personal growth will occur if you keep interference at arm's length. Make your immediate environment safer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Rearrange your furniture or clear a space for a project you want to pursue. Curb any impulse to overdo or overspend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Brainstorming will lead to progress. Refuse to let an incident come between you and your plans. Do things right the first time. Don't take unnecessary risks.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Clear a space and finish something you must get done. A few changes to your everyday routine will help you save money. Romance is favored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.