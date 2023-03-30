If your birthday is today: Donate your time to something you care about. Your input will impact others and lead to connections that will help you make your life more vibrant. Distance yourself from harmful influences.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Undesirable behavior will lead to emotional setbacks. Choose your words carefully. A step in the wrong direction could prove costly. Stay focused and true to yourself.

