If your birthday is today: Size up situations and head in a direction that feels comfortable. Following someone instead of doing your own thing will result in dissatisfaction and wasted time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Dig in and do your part. What you bring to the table will put you in a position of leadership. Lend a helping hand, and you'll gain perspective.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put your energy where it counts; if you take on too much, you'll find it challenging to get things done. Reach out to people you can count on for help.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't waste time. Have a conversation with someone who can help you reach your goals. A change to how you earn or handle your money will require attention. Don't put your trust in someone else.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty will test your patience. Separate yourself from situations that are beyond your control. Spend time with someone who lifts your spirits.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep life simple. Don't overdo it or let your emotions take charge. Stick to the truth and make only necessary changes. How you conduct yourself around others will determine your success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Reach out to friends and relatives. A demonstrative approach will grab attention and encourage others to support you. Share your feelings and intentions, and it will enhance a meaningful relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Listen to suggestions, make adjustments and finish what you start. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands. You can make a difference if you step up and work hard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Channel your energy into something physical. Use your pent-up emotions to accomplish something positive instead of letting them bring you down. Choose peace, love and happiness over discord.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your money, possessions and personal papers in a safe place. Sharing information can backfire and cost you financially. Pay attention to what others do and say.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at what others do and listen to what they are saying. An emotional situation will reopen old wounds if left to fester. Be open to suggestions, but don't make changes to appease others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Refuse to step outside your comfort zone, regardless of the temptation. Keep your life simple, meaningful and cost-efficient. Don't be distracted by pie-in-the-sky conversations.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Improve your surroundings to suit your lifestyle. Move things around and get rid of clutter. You'll feel relieved when you have free space to pursue an enjoyable activity.
Jan. 20