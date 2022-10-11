If your birthday is today: Put a plan in place that will motivate you to lead a life with less stress and drama. Focus on what makes you happy and pursue the routine you feel comfortable with. Choose health over money.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) An unexpected change will throw you off guard. Pour your energy into maintaining equilibrium and carrying out your responsibilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep a watch over unstable situations and unpredictable people. Look for cost-efficient ways to expand your interests without going into debt. Think big but do only what's necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Rally around people who show interest in what you are doing. Be open about what you can contribute. Be the driver, not the passenger.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Organize your thoughts and plans, but don't share too much information with others. Distance yourself from anyone who exaggerates.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't feel obligated to make a move if someone else takes a leap of faith. Concentrate on personal growth and saving money.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Reach out to people you look up to for advice. Discussing your options with an expert will help you decide what to do next.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Offer incentives and a well-laid-out plan that promotes what you want. Discipline, patience and kindness will help you gain support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Push forward with a positive attitude. Listen to what elders and experts say, and what they do. Good teachers will show you the way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll be missing vital information. Meet with experts to discuss your options and focus on areas where you can have the most impact and your efforts are most appreciated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Discipline and careful planning will help you deal with any problem that comes up at home or work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Deal with the changes around you without emotion. Ask questions and find out how to use your skills, knowledge and insight to outmaneuver anyone in your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Having an open mind, embracing new technology and making yourself aware of what's going on around you will help you.
