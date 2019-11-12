Event: The Spazmatics
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $7 and increase the day of the show. They are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Tidbits
- The band got its start in 1983.
- It aims to re-create the sounds of the 1980s, along with dance steps.
- Band members dress the part, complete with skinny ties, glasses and slicked-back hair.
- Making frequent appearances in the Dubuque area, the Spazmatics last performed at Q Casino and Hotel in April.