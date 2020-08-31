“Planet Earth: A Celebration,” 7 p.m. on AMC
Also airing simultaneously on BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV, this uplifting new special presents unforgettable moments from past episodes of the Emmy-winning “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II,” featuring new musical compositions from Hans Zimmer and his associates. Sir David Attenborough narrates the nature footage, which includes such highlights as a dance of Andean flamingos in Chile, surfing bottlenose dolphins on the East Cape of South Africa and fish in the Indian Ocean that launch themselves out of the water to catch sea-birds in mid-flight.
“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 7 p.m. on The CW
Comic Brad Sherwood makes his fourth guest appearance on this comedy series, joining regular players Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie.