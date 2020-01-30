Play: “The Office! A Musical Parody,” Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $22-37 in advance for the general public, $27-$42 the day of the show; $17-$32 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $22-$37 the day of the show; $15 in advance for children and students, $20 the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Synopsis
It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. A hit in New York City, this unauthorized parody of the popular TV show features beloved Dunder Mifflin co-workers as well as songs including “Welcome to Scranton (The Electric City),” “The Dundies” and “Mary Me Beesly.”
Tidbits
• “The Office! A Musical Parody” was written by Bob and Tobly McSmith and composed by Assaf Gleizner.
• The writers met while applying for jobs at a Dippin’ Dots in a mall. Although they did not get the jobs, they went on to create “Friends! The Musical Parody,” “Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical,” “Full House! The Musical,” “Katdashians! The Musical,” “Showgirls! The Musical” and “JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater.”
• A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage pre-show concert, featuring Ace Jones, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Heritage Center. Jones is a singer and songwriter from Marion, Iowa, who performs original covers that include folk, pop, country and punk rock.