Today is Monday, June 19, the 170th day of 2023. There are 195 days left in the year. This is Juneteenth.
On this date
• In 1775, George Washington was commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army.
• In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as “Juneteenth.”
• In 1910, the first-ever Father’s Day was celebrated in Spokane, Wash. (The idea for the observance is credited to Sonora Louise Smart Dodd.)
• In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a decisive victory for the Americans over the Japanese.
• In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, N.Y.
• In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Gena Rowlands is 93. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 83. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 81. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 78. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 76. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 75. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 73. Musician Larry Dunn is 70. Actor Kathleen Turner is 69. Country singer Doug Stone is 67. Singer Mark “Marty” DeBarge is 64. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 61. Actor Andy Lauer is 60. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 59. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark (Verve Pipe) is 59. Actor Samuel West is 57. Actor Mia Sara is 56. TV personality Lara Spencer is 54. Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch (Korn) is 53. Actor Jean Dujardin is 51. Actor Robin Tunney is 51. Actor Bumper Robinson is 49. Actor Poppy Montgomery is 48. Alt-country singer-musician Scott Avett (The Avett Brothers) is 47. Actor Ryan Hurst is 47. Actor Zoe Saldana is 45. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 45. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 43. Actor Lauren Lee Smith is 43. Rapper Macklemore (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis) is 41. Actor Paul Dano is 39. Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 35. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 34. Actor Chuku Modu (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 33. Actor Atticus Shaffer is 25.