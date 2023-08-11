Fresh off a fantastic vacation in Michigan with my family, I’m getting back into the swing of things at home.

Our trip was wonderful. We relaxed and refreshed in Green Lake all week — Sydney and her cousin loved chasing, riding, jumping and just playing all over with me in the water — and checked out lighthouses and swam in the waves of Lake Michigan. We also took in its breathtaking views at Inspiration Point and played three mini golf courses. My great aunt and all of our extended family we stayed with were gracious hosts once again.

Email Steve at steve.ortman@thmedia.com