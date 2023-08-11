Fresh off a fantastic vacation in Michigan with my family, I’m getting back into the swing of things at home.
Our trip was wonderful. We relaxed and refreshed in Green Lake all week — Sydney and her cousin loved chasing, riding, jumping and just playing all over with me in the water — and checked out lighthouses and swam in the waves of Lake Michigan. We also took in its breathtaking views at Inspiration Point and played three mini golf courses. My great aunt and all of our extended family we stayed with were gracious hosts once again.
The trip was capped by meeting a friend in Detroit for WWE SummerSlam at Ford Field along with 59,000-plus other screaming fans. I’ve always considered professional wrestling “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and this evening was no exception.
Recommended for you
After a relaxing but also very active vacation, there’s no time to rest on my laurels. The Elkader Fantasy Football League Draft is this weekend.
Yours truly started the league with my high school buddies in 2001 after first getting introduced to fantasy football by my cousin in 1998. This weekend will begin a remarkable 23rd season for the EFFL, and while the football is the basis for friendly competition and there is prize money, when you look a little deeper it’s never really been about the football.
When you graduate high school, it can be easy to lose touch with some of your best friends. Throughout all these years, the EFFL has kept our friend group in touch through phone calls, emails, chats and now apps, and that’s the greatest value our league will ever hold. Friends that are on the West Coast, or even living in South Korea, can communicate and stay in touch. The technology has come a long way since Joey left a message on my answering machine at 12:20 p.m. giving me his lineup and claiming it was just before noon — when the lineups are locked.
You couldn’t get that one past me, Joey. Even the old answering machines would tell you the time a message was left.
Every year, a group of us available to do so get together in-person to draft our teams and we typically make a weekend out of it. Not only does the EFFL connect us digitally, but it still brings a group of us together once a year. As many as eight of us are usually able to gather, and that’s a number to be grateful for.
So while we build our teams this weekend and Devin will most definitely make some bad picks and Adam will make 10 trades and Drew will love his squad no matter how bad it is and the other Adam will hate his team no matter how good it looks, I’ll most look forward to toasting a cold beer (or two, or three, or .... ) and sharing many laughs with longtime friends.