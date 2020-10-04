Hardcover Fiction
1. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
3. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
4. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
5. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
6. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
7. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
8. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
9. Troubled Blood, Robert Galbraith, Mulholland Books
10. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
11. Monogamy, Sue Miller, Harper
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. One by One, Ruth Ware, Gallery/Scout Press
14. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
15. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. Disloyal, Michael Cohen, Skyhorse
7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
8. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
9. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham, Random House
10. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
11. All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (Eds.), One World
12. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
13. Eat a Peach, David Chang, Gabe Ulla, Clarkson Potter
14. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
15. Compromised, Peter Strzok, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
6. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
7. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
8. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
10. The Institute, Stephen King, Gallery Books
11. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
14. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
15. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
2. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
3. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
4. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
5. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life, Jane Sherron de Hart, Vintage
6. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
7. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
8. Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Selection, Corey Brettschneider (Ed.), Penguin Classics
9. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
10. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
11. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
12. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
13. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
14. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
15. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
6. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
7. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
9. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. Becoming RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Journey to Justice, Debbie Levy, Whitney Gardner (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
9. Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky, Kwame Mbalia, Rick Riordan Presents
10. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
12. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
14. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
6. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
7. Grown, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
8. Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite, Zoraida Cordova, Natalie C. Parker, Imprint
9. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
13. Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, Born This Way Foundation Reporters, Lady Gaga, Feiwel & Friends
14. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
15. Watch Over Me, Nina LaCour, Dutton Books for Young Readers
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
6. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Wild Symphony, Dan Brown, Susan Batori (Illus.), Rodale Kids
8. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
9. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
10. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy, Elizabeth Baddeley (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
14. I Look Up To ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anna Membrino, Fatti Burke (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
15. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, Flavia Z. Drago, Candlewick
Children's Series
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Patricia Brennan Demuth, et al., Penguin Workshop
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
7. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House