I was 13 and my father, Lester, was 43 the summer we took a bike trip from Kingston, New York, to Conway, New Hampshire.
A distance of about 300 miles, it took us 11 days. We were in no hurry to break speed records, and our clunky one-speed bicycles usually guaranteed we’d walk up most of the hills. My dad was not interested in bicycle technology.
“You only need one speed,” he said. “Forget the new-fangled stuff and put your back into it, son.”
On the first day of the trip we were stopped by the toll collector at the Kingston Rhinecliff Bridge, which would take us across the Hudson River. He said we couldn’t ride our bikes on the bridge. As luck would have it, a farmer in a flatbed truck rolled up, and my father asked if we could load our bikes and ride with him over the bridge. That was just fine with the farmer. Thus we avoided disaster.
From my vantage point, my father had gotten us out of a jam. Surely other good things would follow. Mostly we stayed at American Youth Hostels. Unfortunately, none of those were near our first stop in Pine Plains, New York, so we rented a room above a bar for the night. The noise from the bar was deafening, so finally, having gotten little sleep, we packed up our saddle bags and headed out at 4 a.m.
Later that day on a backwoods road, with some houses boarded up, a wild-eyed dog the size of a pony, barking like crazy, bounded out on the road and terrorized us.
“Just ignore him and don’t make any sudden moves,” my father cautioned, so we kept rolling.
About 10 miles later, we saw a sign saying “Entering Salisbury Connecticut.” That’s when I knew my father had taken us in the wrong direction. And we had to turn around and get by that dog again. Look what I got for being the dutiful son, but it was all part of the adventure.
Over the next week my dad and I admired our expanding leg muscles, watched movies at night, did some campfire cooking, enjoyed the fare at local diners, and drank too much coffee — the nectar of the gods.
These days I often think of my father when I’m riding my bike in Dubuque. I’m 68 and I wonder how much longer I will be riding. I try the ultimate test (at least for me), riding my newish bike (purchased during the pandemic), up the bike path on the Northwest Arterial. On the long climb on the steepest part of the trail I’m barely going 3 miles per hour, in the lowest gear, and some nearby walkers pass me. Surely, I must be the slowest bike rider in Dubuque. But I don’t care because I’m alive and it’s good to be alive today.
