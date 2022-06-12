Hardcover Fiction
1. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
2. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
3. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Doubleday
4. Either/Or, Elif Batuman, Penguin Press
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
6. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
8. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
9. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
10. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
11. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
12. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
13. The Summer Place, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
14. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
15. The Latecomer, Jean Hanff Korelitz, Celadon Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
7. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
8. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
9. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
10. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays, Barry Lopez, Random House
11. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
12. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
13. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
14. Two Wheels Good: The History and Mystery of the Bicycle, Jody Rosen, Crown
15. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness: And Other Thoughts on Physics, Philosophy and the World, Carlo Rovelli, Riverhead Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
8. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
9. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
10. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
11. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
12. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
13. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
14. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
15. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
5. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
10. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott, Random House, $20, 9780812986952
11. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
12. Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein, Little, Brown
13. Eat a Peach: A Memoir, David Chang, Gabe Ulla, Clarkson Potter
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
10. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
3. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press
7. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
8. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. Miss Quinces: A Graphic Novel, Kat Fajardo, Graphix
11. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
12. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Xiran Jay Zhao, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
9. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School, Sonora Reyes, Balzer + Bray
11. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
14. The Counselors, Jessica Goodman, Razorbill
15. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
5. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
7. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
11. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
12. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
13. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, Jr., John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
14. Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
3. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Graham Howells (Illus.), Scholastic
