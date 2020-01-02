Event: Donnie Baker
Time/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $25 and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.donniebaker.com
Tidbits
- Comedian Donnie Baker is best known for his prank call jokes on the nationally-syndicated “Bob and Tom Show.”
- Baker, a comedy character played by actor Ron Sexton, claims he was a former Major League Baseball prospect before having to undergo Tommy John surgery on both knees.
- “I swear to God, man” and “Shut up, Randy” are among Baker’s most famous sayings.
- Four of Baker’s comedy albums have been released through “The Bob and Tom Show” official store, including “My Job Sucks,” “Shut Up, Randy” and more.