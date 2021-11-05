Director Edgar Wright adds to his prolific pandemic catalog with his second film this year in “Last Night in Soho.”
Eloise moves to London with the hopes of becoming a fashion designer. She discovers an ability that allows her to transport back in time to 1960s London, where she see visions of a young woman.
The glitz and glamor of her visions slowly fade away into a dark and twisted nightmare that follows her.
The film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Terence Stamp and the late Diana Rigg. The film is co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns.
“Last Night in Soho” marks Wright’s first foray into the horror genre. Bolstered by kinetic performances and beautiful production design, Wright successfully crafts a bone-chilling tale.
Hot off of the action musical “Baby Driver” and music documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” Wright once again demonstrates his creative flexibility with “Soho.”
The performances take center stage, namely McKenzie and Taylor-Joy. These actresses are tasked with some dark and demanding material, and each rises to the occasion.
McKenzie gives an investing lead performance as Eloise. The film is a slow burn before it gets into the horror material. We see a natural progression of her character as she descends into a world of terror and chaos.
McKenzie gives the audience the perfect lens into the traumatic visions that she experiences. Through it all, you’re rooting for her to crack the various mysteries. This is perhaps McKenzie’s strongest work yet as a performer.
Taylor-Joy is electric as Sandie, the woman who Eloise inhabits in her 1960s visions. Her performance is optimistic and radiant as a singer with big dreams. When the film takes a dark thematic turn, Taylor-Joy also excels in conveying the trauma that her character experiences.
It’s a moving performance as an innocent woman who is slowly corrupted by the world around her.
Smith and Rigg are excellent in their supporting roles as well. Rigg’s performance adds a lot of depth to the story.
The 1960s flashbacks to Soho are the best scenes. Wright flexes his technical directing chops with some complicated choreography. In certain dance sequences, Taylor-Joy and McKenzie physically swap in the same scene. The impressive trick was done with calculated uses of mirrors and careful choreography.
The flashbacks sport a glamorous and colorful palette. A sweeping shot through a busy street in McKenzie’s first vision is a true stunner. The old-fashioned cars and billboards for Sean Connery’s “Thunderball” are the small details that fully immerse you in the time period.
Director of photography Chung-hoon Chung juxtaposes the glamorous imagery with the darker content very effectively. There are some truly bone-chilling moments thanks to his imagery.
As with any of Wright’s films, the music selection is vital to the experience. The classic soundtrack provides several memorable songs that strengthen the storytelling.
Wright and Wilson-Cairns make a one-of-a-kind horror-mystery film. Their writing compliments each other very well.
The twists and turns keep you guessing, the performances are electric across the board and the technical filmmaking is among Wright’s most ambitious yet.
There are a few moments that border on cheap horror scares, but thankfully they’re few and far between. They don’t take away from the effective story and clever mystery.
“Last Night in Soho” is a unique horror experience that deserves the big-screen treatment.
I give “Last Night in Soho” 4.5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and is
1 hour and 56 minutes long. It is playing in theaters.