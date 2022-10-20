If your birthday is today: Refuse to let outsiders slow you down. Map out what you want to accomplish then act accordingly. Opportunity is within reach, but you must take responsibility and make things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Speak on behalf of those you care about. Be an advocate for justice and fair play, and offer valid and challenging options. Live, learn, teach and fight.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at the fine print. Making a move before you have all the facts will end in disaster. Bide your time and you'll find the right path forward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Opportunity is apparent, so take the initiative to make things happen. Traveling, pursuing educational pursuits and working alongside people who get things done will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't put a price on friendship or love. Have patience, listen to complaints and offer suggestions. Stick to the truth and be discreet.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your energy into something that makes you feel helpful. Helping those you love or someone in need will give you satisfaction that's greater than financial compensation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Look at things differently. Taking an objective point of view will help you bounce ideas off those who can stimulate your imagination.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Signing up for something you've always wanted to do will encourage you to branch out and explore new avenues.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Go where the action is and support the people and organizations that share your beliefs. A partnership will help you succeed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A targeted approach to whatever you do will help curb interference. Your superiors will respect and appreciate a good work ethic.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Patience will be your best friend when dealing with domestic issues. Do something that will encourage you to look and be at your finest.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Use charm to encourage better relationships. Offer incentives. A positive change at home will lift everyone's spirits. Discipline will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change will occur if you let anger take charge. Discover the truth, stick to the rules, ask questions and make changes based on facts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.