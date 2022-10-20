If your birthday is today: Refuse to let outsiders slow you down. Map out what you want to accomplish then act accordingly. Opportunity is within reach, but you must take responsibility and make things happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Speak on behalf of those you care about. Be an advocate for justice and fair play, and offer valid and challenging options. Live, learn, teach and fight.

