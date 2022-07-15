GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., will host two acting camps for ages 10 to 13 and ages 13 to 18.
Both camps will be taught by Cindy Tegtmeyer. Tegtmeyer has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting and was a professional actress, voice-over artist and youth acting teacher in Chicago for more than 20 years.
Locally, she has performed with Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater, the Galena History Cemetery Walk and Galena Center for the Arts.
“Monologues” Youth Acting Camp for ages 10 to 13 will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. from Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. The cost is $125. Scholarships are available.
Youth will learn basic vocal techniques, play theater games, explore improv skills and put their newly learned skills together in the performance of a short theatrical or film monologue at showcase on Friday, July 22. Friends and family are invited to attend.
“Scene Study” Teen Acting Camp will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. from Monday, July 25, through Friday, July 29. The cost is $125. Scholarships are available.
Teens will learn to use specific vocal and movement techniques to develop a character, learn how to work with a partner to build a compelling relationship on stage and put their new skills together to perform a theatrical or film scene at the showcase on Friday, July 29. Friends and family are invited to attend.
