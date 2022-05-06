The University of Dubuque has announced its 2022-2023 Live at Heritage Center SchoolBus Performance Series.
It will begin on Monday, Oct. 17, and continue through Friday, April 21, including 10 programs that will feature nationally touring professional guest artists. Performances will complement classroom curriculum with creative and imaginative learning, critical thinking opportunities and live performance experiences. Study guides will be available to integrate performance topics into classroom activities.
This season also will include a partnership with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium to bring regional schools a field trip excursion for STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — experiences.
Students will start the day with a 9:45 a.m. performance at Heritage Center, followed by a lunch break and a one-and-a-half-hour guided tour focusing on stories of the Mississippi River Watershed, with highlights including the main channel, backwater marsh, delta aquariums and River of Innovation Gallery.
There will be a limit of 300 attendees per day for the museum portion, plus a three-week minimum reservation deadline.
Launched in 2014, the SchoolBus
Performance Series is an annual daytime field trip program for public, private, homeschool and accredited preschool and daycare groups with students ages 4 and older.
Most performances are approximately one hour in length and include a question-and-answer period.
Online reservation request forms are available at www.dbq.edu/
heritagecenter/schoolbus. The cost is $6 to $7 per seat, depending on the quantity purchased and an offering of one free seat for every 15 seats purchased. Seats are discounted by $1 if reservations are received by Wednesday, June 1.
The Ultimate STEAM Experience package pricing is $15 per person, with one free admission for every 15 purchased. Pricing is discounted $2 per person if reservations are received by June 1.
For more information, contact Victoria Molle, director of audience services, at vmolle@dbq.edu or 563-589-3432.
Schedule
- “Anne Frank: Voices from the Attic,” GreatWorks Theatre Company; 9:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
- “Peter and the Wolf,” Eulenspiegel Puppets; 9:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Babka Theatre, Heritage Center.
- “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School,” TheaterWorksUSA; 9:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
- “Warriors Don’t Cry,” TheaterWorksUSA; 12:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Babka Theatre, Heritage Center.
- Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans, presented for free in partnership with the Dubuque Arts Council; 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
- “Paddington Gets in a Jam,” a Jonathan Rockefeller Production produced by Bear About the House; 9:45 a.m. Monday, March 6, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
- “It’s Okay to be Different — Stories by Todd Parr” (Ultimate STEAM Experience), Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia; 9:45 a.m. Friday, March 10, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
- “Ben Franklin and His Kite,” by Scott Wichmann (Ultimate STEAM Experience); Virginia Repertory Theatre on Tour; 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
- “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” (Ultimate STEAM Experience), Lightwire Theater; 9:45 a.m. Monday, April 3, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
- “The Wizard of Oz,” American Midwest Ballet, in partnership with Dubuque’s Academy of Ballet; 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 21, John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.