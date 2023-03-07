David Barba picks up his paintbrush in the makeshift art studio of his downtown Dubuque apartment.
Cradling it carefully in his hand and wetting it with an oil-based paint, he methodically begins the outline of two parents holding their children. The black-and-white figures stand juxtaposed against a field of blended colors — deep reds, oranges and yellows.
Another image similar in style shows a trio standing closely with one another, affixed in front of purple, blue and pink hues.
As one begins to take in Barba’s body of recent work, one commonality becomes evident: Many are of Black individuals and families, unlike Barba, who is White.
“I’m not sure why it is I relate more to these figures that don’t look like me or share the same background as me,” Barba said. “That’s something that is so surprising to people. A question a lot of people often ask is why. I think the why is what got me going and why I have continued to be very deliberate in that representation. Because really, why is it surprising? And why not paint that?”
A series of Barba’s paintings titled, “Families: Portraits by David Barba,” will be displayed through the Dubuque Area Arts Collective. It will be among the first of the exhibitions the nonprofit arts organization will mount in its new permanent home and gallery space at the Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
An opening reception will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Dubuque-based singer and songwriter Ben Dunegan will perform from
7 to 8 p.m.
The paintings depict five Dubuque families, exploring the bonds that form such connections and the role families play in the community.
“When I started painting, it was mostly abstract and psychedelic,” Barba said. “My primary focus now is portraits. I think what I’m drawn to is stories told through the images of people.”
Originally from Prior Lake, Minn., Barba, 26, was recruited to Dubuque in 2015 as a lacrosse player for Clarke University, where he also studied graphic design. But soon after, feeling as though he needed a change of pace, he decided to move to the mountains in Bozeman, Montana, where he spent one year.
Although, Barba said, it didn’t solve the personal dilemmas he was dealing with at the time, he came away with a deeper interest for his artistic expression through painting.
“Art was always something I had loved,” Barba said. “I had always skewed toward graphic design, but I think I just fell in love with the idea of pure design. I felt at home painting.”
Returning to Dubuque, where he has remained for the past five years and completing his degree in graphic design, Barba continued to explore his newfound medium. He eventually found an outlet for his work through the Dubuque Area Arts Collective.
Founded in 2011, the organization sets its eye toward promoting work from a younger demographic of local creators, from visual artists to musicians and more.
Today, Barba serves as its director.
“There is a generation of younger artistic voices in the community, and Dubuque Area Arts Collective is about creating the space to share and engage with that work,” he said. “There is a lot of exciting growth happening in the organization and a lot of great people involved.”
Prior to Dubuque Area Arts Collective’s move to the Smokestack, Barba’s work frequently was presented at Esther’s Lounge and the Fox Den Motel, both in downtown Dubuque. He also has been commissioned to create murals for local businesses, including The Spot in downtown Dubuque, where several of his painted portraits also hang.
In 2020, Barba’s proposed piece, “Critters,” was selected to be painted as part of the City of Dubuque’s Storm Drain Mural Project, at Rhomberg Avenue and Marshall Street.
Additionally, Barba is a writer, often using poetry to accompany his painted work so the viewer can explore a deeper story behind the subject.
“It’s an exploration I’m still figuring out,” Barba said. “My goal is presenting (my work) in a way that is digestible and creates as easy access as possible. But I also want to challenge people’s perception. I think the subjects I paint offer an interesting look at how we perceive our ideology about diversity and inclusivity, and how we’re faced with cultural sustainability and our commonality in our environment. We’re all alive, and we all have a story to tell.”
