If your birthday is today: A desire to be original will open doors for you, but it could conflict with your everyday routine. Scout out what’s possible, and you’ll be able to advance in a direction that is mentally gripping and leads to a multitude of interesting diversions. Personal growth, a change of attitude and lessons that will help mold your future are heading your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Learn as you go, but don’t be too trusting of others. Verify information and question offers that sound too good to be true. Take the initiative to handle personal affairs yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Use your imagination to make personal and financial changes that boost your morale. Make romance, love and physical improvement your goals. Taking care of responsibilities will put your mind at ease.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 20): Don’t let a partnership dictate your every move. Think and do things for yourself. Be a contributor, not someone’s gofer. Use your intelligence to develop a dynamite plan.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Pitch in and help a cause that concerns you. Physically getting involved in something will make you feel good and save you money. You’ll make exciting and valuable connections.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You can stabilize your life with a couple of adjustments to personal and financial papers. Put your mind at ease by taking care of time-sensitive matters. Added discipline will help you get it done.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your heart into whatever you choose to do. Touch base with someone you find motivating or who you just love to be around. The input you receive will push you in a new and exciting direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be careful sharing information. Keep your passwords and personal documents tucked away someplace safe. Take the time to look for job opportunities, and something will tweak your imagination.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Turn your space into your dream place. Be creative, and you’ll discover a plan that fits your budget and lifestyle. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved, plan to have fun and enjoy what life has to offer. Don’t let uncertainties drag you down. Put yourself out there and promote who you are and what you have to offer.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more thought into personal gain, the things you like to do and the people you enjoy the most. You can expect to face some uncertainty, so make sure to discuss your intentions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Making your environment homey will help ease your mind and stabilize your life. Peace and comfort will help you enjoy some of life’s little pleasures. Explore the possibilities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): An outlet you feel passionate about will satisfy your needs. Enjoy the company of someone who shares your interests, concerns and prospects. A lifestyle change might seem impossible, but you can make it happen.