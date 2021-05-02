My cat, Chloe, has set her sights on starving herself to death, so every meal has become a battle for her ninth life.
She hears my key in the door, awake from her nap on the couch. Chloe spends the day there, curled like a smoky gray spool of thread. She meows ferociously, ravenous from the medicine I administered that morning.
The goop is a drug used to treat depression in humans. One of its side effects is insatiable hunger.
I squeeze a strip of the salve onto my finger. Chloe dodges, but not before I dab some on the inside of her ear. I hurry to the bathroom to wash my hands before the medication can absorb into my skin.
Chloe cries again. That’s right, dinnertime.
Her veterinarian prescribed a high-fat kidney-friendly regimen of wet food. Chloe tired of the fare the second time I presented it to her, so I’ve begun a covert operation to disguise it with generic foods that are unhealthy.
I must alternate flavors to avoid detection but can’t recall yesterday’s selection. Was it the “ocean whitefish and salmon entrée” or the “tuna Florentine with garden greens”?
Too much of the paltry cat slop will counteract the benefits of her special diet, which retails at $2.25 per can. The manufacturer believes Chloe should be eating one-and-half of them per day, but I’m lucky if I can mash in just one quarter.
I scoop a smidgen into a glass bowl, then a spoonful of the cheap stuff. Ten seconds in the microwave to improve the flavor and a few drops of water to ease digestion.
I read online that I should transfer this onto a saucer large enough that Chloe’s whiskers will not touch the edges as she eats.
I repeat the process for my calico, Bibi, who trots beside me as I place her dish in my home office and shut the door. If she were to catch Chloe chewing, she would turn her attention from consuming her dinner to attacking her sister. Chloe would retreat, too startled to continue.
But this evening, Chloe expectantly waits for her food to appear on a table. Some days, she vacuums up her swill but more often sniffs and turns her back. I gave up trying to predict.
Soon muffled cries come from the office, and I release Bibi from her impromptu prison. She hustles to gobble up Chloe’s leftovers.
I hear Chloe chirping again, this time from the bathroom. She perches atop the tub’s edge, waiting for me to turn on the faucet so she can hop down and lap at the pool of water that accumulates by the drain. Then, she wants to be brushed.
Now Bibi languishes on her cat tree, loudly sighing. She displays her belly, arching her back. She asks for a tummy rub. That must go rewarded, so I cross the room to indulge her. She exhales and nuzzles her face into my palm.
As I pat her back, she rotates and sinks her claws into my arm.
I would like to change out of my work clothes but get a whiff of the miasma that has diffused throughout the office, now dank and sulfurous. I go to clean the cats’ litter boxes.
I suddenly feel my foot slide atop a warm paste and realize I have stepped onto one of several rusty spots that dot the carpet. I am presented with that night’s million-dollar question: Has Chloe crapped again, or has Bibi regurgitated a soppy gray hairball?
I excoriate the turds with a foaming spray and pick up one of three water bowls that need refilling. Thankfully the rug is a tawny brown, so the stain, if permanent, will go unnoticed.
I return to the kitchen to prepare a smoothie. Bibi trails me to the countertop. She wants a leaf of spinach. She waits for me to throw a sprig onto the kitchen floor, which she fetches and carries away.
She drops it, then springs to the side as if the spinach has become a venomous snake about to strike. Bibi crouches, stalks her little green prey. She picks it up and begins chewing.
I am traveling soon and hired a cat sitter to care for the girls while I am away. She visited my home to meet them before my departure.
As I stammered through the instructions, I saw her notes, which she filled with diagrams and bullet points.
I decided to leave out the parts about the catnip and the feather toy.