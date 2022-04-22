COVID-19 policy: Visit the website for the most up-to-date mask policy.
Synopsis
Traveling salesman Edward Bloom has lived a full and fantastical life, populated by witches, giants and mermaids, marked by true love that stops time in its tracks and framed by heroics that push the limits of believability.
His son, Will, is no longer amused by his father’s tall tales, preferring a rational existence over a fantasy life. When Edward’s health declines, Will learns that he and his wife are expecting a son, and Will decides it’s time to find out his father’s “true” life story, once and for all.
“Big Fish” is a heartfelt, powerful and magical musical about fathers and sons, and the stories that we use to define who we are.
Tidbits
More than 40 Wahlert students make up the cast.
The musical is based on writer Daniel Wallace’s 1998 novel, “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” which drew inspiration from classic monomyth tales like Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey” and James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses.
Despite good reviews, the Broadway production closed in 2013 after 98 performances, although it continues to be a popular professional and regional production around the world.
A 2003 film version of the novel starring Albert Finney and Ewan McGregor was directed by Tim Burton and received an Oscar nomination for Danny Elfman’s musical score.