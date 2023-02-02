If your birthday is today: Your mind will be racing this year. Look at the possibilities and bring together what's most compatible. Make your energy work for you. Refuse to let situations cloud your vision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A low-key approach will work wonders in a tight situation. Offer intelligent and forward-thinking ideas and plans. Take precautions and ward off injury or illness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Initiate activities with friends. Share your intentions. A trial run would be a good call. Clear debts owed before you move on.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Think big, but don't overspend. Be open to ideas, but not at the expense of giving up on your dreams. Take pride in what you do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Talk with someone you enjoy working with. A gathering will drum up feelings you once had for someone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Do your thing and make disciplined decisions. Refuse to let anyone take credit for something you say. Protect yourself and your assets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Share information, feelings and plans with someone special. Overreacting won't solve problems. Look for common ground. Handle a romantic gesture with care.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Don't be shy; speak up, and your contributions will open doors. Don't walk away from change; embrace what's available and make it your own. A partnership will require compromise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Consider what you want and how best to make it happen. Plan a fun-filled day that will ignite your imagination.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Shake off any negativity dragging you down. Procrastination is the enemy, so show everyone what you can bring to the table.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll gain power if you are observant. Take note of how others treat you. Improve your image and how you present yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Size up situations and protect yourself from anyone coming on too strong. If something doesn't sit right with you, take a pass.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pressing matters will escalate if you don't take charge. Refuse to let anyone put demands on you. Apply your skills and follow your instincts.
