Dubuque Area Congregations United will host its annual dinner at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Rev. Moses Wu, a chef, will be preparing a dinner of chicken, vegetable fried rice, salad, homemade breads, desserts and beverages.
The meal will be followed by a discussion of the Mandarin speaking community, as well as installation of Jean Holdenor as incoming president and recognition of outgoing president, the Rev. Kenneth Halste-ad.
The cost is $10. Reservations can be made by calling 563-582-5117 no later than Monday, Jan. 27, or by mailing a check to DACU, P.O. Box 811, Dubuque Iowa 52004. Include a note with the names of attendees.