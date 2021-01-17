Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the meaning of this now decades-old holiday carries with it extra relevance this year.
In the wake of the holiday commemorating the revered civil rights leader, the United States in the past year has seen widespread civil rights protests not unlike those that King led in the 1960s.
For those looking to celebrate MLK Day, the holiday appears to hold more importance than ever, and local leaders say there are several ways residents in the community can contribute to the holiday, as well.
“It’s going to be a reflection day for us,” said Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. “It’s going to be a day where we can reflect and discuss the challenges we are still facing with race relations.”
On May 25, George Floyd died while under the custody of police, a death that sparked protests throughout the country calling for an end to police violence against minority residents.
At the same time, the country also was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, something it still grapples with today.
The Dubuque NAACP typically holds an annual breakfast event on MLK Day to commemorate the life of King. Instead, Allen said a live online event will be held to honor the holiday. During the event, past winners of the Ruby Sutton Award, given to residents who have fought for racial justice and equity in the community, will offer their reflections on the status of diversity issues today in the United States.
“It still will be an attempt to share our thoughts on what is going on,” Allen said. “We need to focus on what needs to be done.”
Allen said that the same type of reflection can be shared among everyone on MLK Day, adding that the holiday should be viewed as a time to openly discuss race relations with everyone.
“We need to get over the fact that we don’t discuss race,” Allen said. “That murder of George Floyd was a shock to all of America and brought forth a lot of guilt. I would like to see that guilt to be gotten rid of and turned into action.”
Jacqueline Hunter, director of the Dubuque Multicultural Family Center, said she typically uses MLK Day as a way to share the history of King’s life and other important Black people from history to shed light on the contributions of people of color.
“A lot of teens are still misinformed on Dr. King’s life, and I actually heard a student say he had freed the slaves,” Hunter said. “If you don’t have a greater depth of understanding of those people that look like you, you begin to give value to the negative comments that you hear from others.”
Hunter encouraged the teaching of black history on MLK Day as a way to bring attention to the contributions that Black people have made to society, but she also emphasized the importance of natural discussion among people of different races.
“We have so much more in common than we give ourselves credit for,” Hunter said. “I can be speaking with White people, and we are talking about the same things. We both have the same fears and concerns.”
Dereka Williams, a member of the Queens of Peace, which led protests in Dubuque this year calling for an end to police violence, said she believes progress has been made over the years in making Dubuque more racially equitable.
However, she believes ultimately that the best way to celebrate the life of King is to continue to follow in his footsteps by being someone who stands up for racial justice.
“We just have to keep doing on that day what we have been doing,” Williams said. “I have to keep being the best person I can be and keep trying to help reverse what has been happening to us for years and years and years.”