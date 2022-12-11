History is repeating itself for Dubuque couple Brian and Anna Schuster.
In the 1990s, the two, then in high school, found themselves performing in the annual Dubuque Senior High School Madrigal Dinner, an event once held at the Masonic Lodge that featured guests partaking in drinks and food in a Renaissance setting as the high schoolers perform and sang throughout the night.
In his first year participating in the dinner, Brian was a server. In the following two years, he was a singer at the head table.
Anna played similar roles, except in her senior year when she portrayed the queen.
While memories of their time in the Madrigal Dinner are now distant, lately, they have found themselves re-experiencing the Christmas event through their daughter, Carmen, who performed in the event at Dubuque Senior High School on Saturday night.
“It’s wonderful to see it still going on,” Anna said. “We’ve tried to give her a lot of tips based on our experience.”
For the Schusters, the Madrigal Dinner is a holiday event that is near and dear to their hearts, and they aren’t alone. For the past 45 years, Dubuque Senior High School has hosted the Madrigal Dinner to an audience of devoted fans who return for the event every holiday season.
The event itself doesn’t generate additional revenue for the high school’s music department. All of the funding is raised from the community that is devoted to the event.
“It’s one of those things that people are always trying to get tickets for,” said Than Chesher, director of vocal activities at Senior. “People are really passionate about it.”
Despite the years since its inception, much of the event remains the same, Chesher said, even with the recent change in location to Dubuque Senior High School. The Renaissance costumes the performers wear are originals.
“We have parents who are going to see their kids wear the costumes they wore,” Chesher said. “They are still in pretty good shape.”
Many families throughout the tri-state area engage in holiday traditions, some of which have become iconic for the area.
Also on Saturday night, the Galena (Ill.) Downtown Business Association hosted its annual Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows. The streets were aglow with the flicker of 5,000 paper lanterns that lined the streets, and the window displays of the downtown businesses were filled with people engaging in unique activities.
Galena residents Kimberly and Earl Thompson have organized the luminaria for the past six years, and described the event as one that regularly attracts thousands of visitors to the community.
“It’s just gained such popularity,” Thompson said. “It’s a beautiful holiday event that brings people into town.”
Every year, the Thompsons begin preparing for the luminaria in September, putting together lanterns and organizing volunteers. On the day of the event, about 200 volunteers set and light the luminaria throughout the city.
“It’s a very big project for us,” Thompson said. “I really feel proud of Galena as the evening progresses.”
Galena isn’t the only community that holds a luminous display during the holidays.
For the past 28 years, Hillcrest Family Services has put on a light display at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque with the holiday festival, Reflections in the Park.
“It’s a really nice event to bring families together,” said John Bellini, chief business development officer for Hillcrest. “Over the years, it’s become a really nice production that the community has come to love.”
Starting in Thanksgiving and running every night until Sunday, Jan. 1, Reflections in the Park allows attendees to drive through a garden of more than 100 different Christmas lights displays depicting a multitude of different holiday-themed images, including toy soldiers and candy canes. On the drive, they are accompanied by a radio station playing synchronized Christmas music.
Hillcrest Family Services hosts the event every holiday season as one of its main fundraisers. Since its inception, Bellini said Reflections in the Park has raised more than $2 million for the organization. Just last year, it raised $200,000.
While the event is held for only a month and takes about four weeks to set up, Bellini said about 50 volunteers also work throughout the year to maintain the lights displays.
While it’s a lot of work, Bellini said he and the volunteers that put on the show are more than happy to get help get people into the holiday spirit.
“It’s really what Christmas is all about,” Bellini said.
