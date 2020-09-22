MAQUOKETA, Iowa — “Heartache Tonight: The Music of the Eagles,” originally slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Ohnward Fine Arts Center, has been canceled, according to officials.
Ticket holders can contact the center for a ticket exchange for any upcoming show. The program will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined.
Upcoming programs include the 16th annual Festival of Trees, set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, from Saturday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 29.
As Ohnward’s primary fundraiser for 2020, the festival will feature an auction of trees and wreaths, a gift area where attendees can purchase paintings, jewelry, pottery and seasonal gifts, theater entertainment, a woodcarver and piano players. At 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, the Masked Caroler Singers also will present a concert of holiday music.
The cost is free, but donations will be accepted.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, the center also will host “Reba and Friends Holiday Show!” featuring Nashville recording artist and local performer Brooke Byam, JaCi Leigh, Eli Traum and Marques Morel.
The cost is $22 for adults and $13 for students in advance and $25 for adults and $15 for students at the door.
A limited number of tickets will be available, as the center will sell 30% of its available seating to allow for social distancing. There also will be no intermission to reduce social gathering.
Masks are recommended but not required. The theater will implement additional measures to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures.
For more information, call 563-652-9815 or email director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com.