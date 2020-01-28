Geography quiz Chicago Tribune Jan 28, 2020 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Question: Which three countries border Chile? Answer: Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. The border with Argentina extends roughly halfway down the western side of the continent. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 28 New albums Television Q&A New on DVD Billie Eilish makes history at Grammy Awards Play preview: National tour of 'Finding Neverland' to make a stop at UW-P Fans hold on to paper planners, citing comfort, creativity TV highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 28 DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: System 20: Your new way to create a new you in 2020 Concert preview: Up-and-coming country artist Jordan Davis to return to Five Flags Geography quiz Almanac YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 27 Grutz: Mercury and high fructose corn syrup TV highlights DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Pelvic exams are needed less frequently than you might think At Oprah’s wellness extravaganza, Amy Schumer talks pot, poop and performance anxiety Almanac As alcohol consumption falls among millennials, more Twin Cities bars hold booze On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states Ask Amy: Pregnant job seeker ponders disclosure Warm and welcoming modern farmhouse Book review: `American Dirt’ To experience New Zealand’s rugged beauty, go by camper van On the list Healy: The final act of a space opera Pruning 101: Part 2 -- Pruning newly planted and young trees House of the Week: Warm and welcoming modern farmhouse Style at Home: Bedding secrets: tailoring and textiles Concerts Under the Hood: Adjusting low-beam headlights People in the News: Disability-rights movement takes spotlight at Sundance Living with Children: When does punishment become excessive? Little Big Town strike a nerve with Grammy-nominated song Your horoscope Christian: Firsthand definitions of grace Almanac Bruce’s History Lesson: At Auschwitz, the death of the truly innocent That's weird: Waze app directs casino-bound drivers into wilderness Best-sellers Will the sound of the new have staying power? TV highlights Today's Moment of Frivolity: A saga, 3 hours in the watching Gadgets: The CES had devices you didn’t even know you needed Ready for game day? Tips, tricks for all your Super Bowl party needs What's it Worth on eBay? Going around for a good buy Ask Amy: Tired senior needs a little self-care YOUR HOROSCOPE: January 25 Vatican rejoins financial intelligence network after raid