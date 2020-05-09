“Twister,” 7:30 p.m. on AMC Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star as estranged husband-and-wife storm hunters in this Oscar-nominated action classic.
“Love, Romance and Chocolate,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark A Manhattan chocolatier heads to Belgium with plans to close up her family’s chocolate shop, but gets swept up in a competition to become the Belgian Royal family’s chocolatier.
“The Mummy Returns,”
8:15 p.m. on SyFy This action-packed sequel makes its network television premiere. Years after their battle with Imhotep, the O’Connells are living peacefully in London with their son. But a power-mad cult resurrects Imhotep and he goes after their child. Starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz and John Hannah. Directed by Stephen Sommers.