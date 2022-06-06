If your birthday is today: High energy and discipline will set you on the right path this year. Keep your distance from those offering unreasonable ideas. Own what you want to pursue and don't look back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Strive to do your best, and you'll gain respect and the edge you need to get ahead. Your experience and knowledge will help you get things done on time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Initiate changes that allow you to use your skills to your benefit. An emotional realization will lead to plans that will shape your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Expect someone to make last-minute changes that disrupt your plans or mislead you by withholding the information required to make a good decision. Bide your time and tread carefully.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Set your sights on what's essential and forge ahead. Let your imagination lead the way. The ideas you come up with will be well-received.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put whatever is hanging over your head to rest. Take the liberty to use your spare time to relax and enjoy taking care of your needs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep an open mind. You may not agree with everything you hear, but a positive attitude will help you come out ahead. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Your instincts won't let you down if you follow them. Verify everything and agree to do only what fits into your schedule.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Use only what's necessary. Taking a minimalist approach to what you do and how you do it will ensure you stay on budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep your thoughts to yourself. Emotional situations will escalate quickly, causing problems between you and a friend, relative or peer. Bide your time and be observant.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Let your mind wander, and come up with a plan that will help you. Rearrange your time to focus on what's important to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put muscle and enthusiasm behind whatever you decide to do next. Professionalism will help you gain respect.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put a strategy in place before you initiate a move. Consider alternatives and you'll come up with a plan that works for your budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.