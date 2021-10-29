Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will host local band Pure Service on Friday, Nov. 5, in the third floor auditorium, as part of its Music @ your library concert series.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.

Pure Service is a trio that performs original indie-rock tunes and that mix styles of folk, classic rock, punk and surf.

Music @ your library is a First Fridays program that typically occurs on a bi-monthly basis and features local and regional musicians.

The event is free. Attendees are required to wear masks and sign a COVID-19 waiver. Waivers are available at the door or at carnegiestout.org under the events calendar listing.

