“And another thing. Turn off that damn record player at dinner from now on. It drives me crazy.”
The 13 of us sat around the dinner table strewn with plates of sliced pot roast and pitchers of milk. But Pops using the D-word got my attention most.
Deaf in one ear and hard of hearing in the other, Dad saw the record player turntable circling around but couldn’t hear the London Philharmonic we heard. I was 8. I lacked the imagination to get it until he sailed that “damn” across the table like a paper airplane.
Pops was only 4 when scarlet fever took much of his hearing, so he grew up compensating. He read lips. Later, he got a hearing aid. Often, he just faked it. If you had met him, you probably would not have noticed his deafness — at least not until you spotted the cord between the battery box in his pocket and the earpiece secured to his left ear.
Therein is the irony. To this day, I regularly hear loud and clear his golden oldies like “Gebenze mir ein bier, mein kleines kind!” and “You can do it, Katie!” “Put that jerk on the H.A. (Horse’s Ass) List!” and “Turn off that damn record player!” Every phrase, every sentence that reaches my ears through the 34 years since he died ends in an exclamation point.
By the time Dad died, there were no cellphones, no internet and no laptops. But a few years before he died, at least, inventors got rid of that cord and box. Instead, Dad’s hearing aids were embedded in the wings of his spectacles. How many times did we hear him ask, “Seen my glasses? I can’t hear a thing without them!”
His finest hour semantically might have been when his glasses went missing for several days. More than likely, they slipped between sofa cushions or under the bed. However, Pops had his conclusion.
A crew of six ex-Navy men came to our house weekly to clean — the Helping Hands Home Cleaners, a.k.a. “ The Handies.” Tattooed burly guys jumped out of the back of a van hauling mops, a 100-pound industrial vacuum and buckets.
They’d spread out, each with his specialization, zipping through that seven-bedroom house in less than an hour. When Jack got done dusting and scouring, he’d yell “Clear!” so Mr. Isherwood could enter with the vac. Then, he’d yell, “Clear!” and Mr. Devers waltzed in with the Windex. They were more entertaining than the Flintstones.
“I know what happened to my glasses,” Dad said solemnly. “One of those Handies stuffed it into his bucket!”
Whenever I hear, “Can you hear me now?” it all comes back.