It’s this time of year when I hear the collective sigh from friends — mostly those who work in any realm of education.
Summer is over. It’s time to go back to school.
Many with children, on the other hand, rejoice a little.
Recommended for you
Whether or not the return to the classroom impacts you, it seems we all can sense that shift in energy from those lazy, fun-filled days of vacations, ice cream, swimming pools and sunshine to structure, schedules and a little less daylight.
I am one such specimen who revels in this transition from summer to fall, especially in this area of the country that we tri-staters often take for granted.
I love watching the trees that fill the bluffs transform from their summery greens to a vibrant array of reds, oranges and golds.
I love the anticipation of sinking my teeth into that first Betty Jane’s caramel apple of the season, or whipping up my go-to comfort foods.
I love strolling through arts and crafts fairs, visiting local pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and picking up my favorite seasonal jams, jellies and apple cider doughnuts during the remaining days of farmers markets.
But mostly, I love reuniting with the better half of my wardrobe that hasn’t seen the light of day in months.
Yes, it’s the return of what is known as “sweater weather,” marking that time of year when those perfect chunky threads can warm you from the slightest chill in the air, with the need for those bulky winter coats still weeks away.
Pulling on my favorite fall cardigan — a lengthy, oversized, cream-colored knit that falls all the way to the floor — is a little like getting a warm hug from an old friend.
I’ve probably owned this sweater since college, after receiving it as a Christmas gift. With me, it has seen a lot of late-night study sessions, rom-com binges with girlfriends, time spent curled up with a good book and a cup of coffee, and the occasional gathering around a bonfire.
It’s the sweater I made sure I packed the first time I traveled outside of the country because it reminded me of home. It’s also the sweater I wore in the early morning hours my mom took her final breath. Now, it reminds me of her.
Every change of season, when I sift through my closet looking to weed out those garments I no longer wear or that have seen better days, it’s the one item with which I can never bring myself to part.
It’s worn. But there is a familiarity and a comfort about it. With every slightly out-of-place fiber, there’s a story to be told.
There’s a reason we return to these comforts this time of year. Be it your favorite book, soup or the excuse to wrap yourself in that old sweater, here’s hoping you create space to indulge in those sweet pleasures in the days ahead, in the hustle and bustle of a new school year.