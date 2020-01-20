On the evening of April 3, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. gave a 43-minute speech at Mason Temple in Memphis, Tenn.
He hadn’t planned on speaking that evening. In fact, he wasn’t feeling well and had returned to his motel room with no other plans for the evening. His close friend and adviser, Ralph Abernathy, was the scheduled speaker at the temple.
But the crowd wanted to see King. Abernathy called and said, “You’ve got to come. They want you.”
And so King went.
After delivering what many consider his greatest speech, he returned to his motel room, exhausted and drained from a long day of travel and concerns about the increasing number of threats to him and his family.
It is here, in the intimacy and privacy of a man’s motel room, less than 24 hours before his assassination, that audiences who attend Fly-by-Night Productions’ presentation of the play, “The Mountaintop,” will meet King and a sassy hotel maid named Camae.
Their flirtatious and humorous conversation soon becomes much deeper, with Camae eventually revealing her true intentions.
Fly-By-Night Productions received a special projects grant from the City of Dubuque Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs to produce the play, written by Memphis native Katori Hall. It was first seen on the London stage in 2009. The critically acclaimed play made its Broadway debut in 2011, with Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett in the starring roles.
Fly-By-Night Productions, co-founded by Lenore Howard and her husband, Doug Donald, has been the recipient of four special projects grants from the City of Dubuque.
Fly-By-Night also was an invited participant in the City of Dubuque’s Town Grant program in 2011. The program was funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Howard and Jennifer Degenhardt wrote the grant application for “The Mountaintop.”
Jenni Peterson-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the city, said it has awarded special projects grants for a number of years.
“We do have one for groups that are doing unique, unusual projects,” she said. “Something that is outside the scope of what is normally done.”
Peterson-Brant said the city is committed to projects that are significant to the community.
“Things that make the community think,” she said. “We like to support projects that are about diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Howard is directing the play. Peggy Jackson is serving as the assistant director.
“We hosted an African-American play reading club in 2015,” Howard said. “We read three plays over the course of our meetings. This was the first play we read.”
Howard credits Jackson with helping to bring the play to Dubuque.
“We’ve tried to get this play produced ever since we read it in 2015,” she said. “It’s been a long while. But Peggy told me last year, ‘Lenore, it’s time.’ She’s been instrumental in bringing this play to production.”
While the play is a fictionalization of King’s last night, playwright Hall did detailed research to bring details of his life to the play.
“She incorporated things that happened in his life into the story,” Jackson said. “Even his wife calling, you get a sense of life with his wife and family. He talks about something that happened on the plane that morning. She talks about a terrible phone threat they got. All of these little tidbits of his life.”
Will Martel and Lindsey Reiter will star as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Camae. Martel is a seasoned Chicago actor new to the Fly-By-Night stage. Reiter is a veteran of several productions.
Some of the last words King spoke in public were these:
“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!”
King was assassinated the following evening, April 4, while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
Howard said that, ultimately, the play is one of joy and redemption and a call to action.
“In the end, he is asking us to pick up the baton,” she said. “We don’t have him here with us now, but we still have his dream of inclusivity and equality, that blueprint that he left.”
Both Howard and Jackson emphasized that we are all capable of carrying on King’s work.
“He was a human being just like anybody else,” Jackson said. “And we all have a responsibility to do something. It’s just a matter of what we decide we’re going to do.”