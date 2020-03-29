Ever since the mid-1800s, Dubuque has been home to a club that celebrates one of the most complex and dynamic games in the world.
Earl Zismer has been a part of Dubuque Chess Club since the late 1970s. He believes the origins of the club date back to 1858.
Today, the club includes a handful of regulars and a rotating cast of players who join the group every once in a while.
While this group has formed a tight bond, its members suggest their ties to the game might be even stronger.
“What I like about chess is the problem-solving aspect to it,” Zismer said. “I don’t so much play against the opponent as I play against the position on the board. It’s sort of like golf in that respect, where you’re playing against the course.”
The Dubuque Chess Club used to meet and play weekly at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library. Gatherings generally began at 5:30 p.m. and continued until the library’s closure at 8.
The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent closure of the library have put those plans on the back burner for now, but members plan to resume activities as soon as the library reopens.
Zismer said the club has about four regulars who attend every meeting. Overall, about a dozen area residents come out during the course of the year to play chess.
In addition to attending each meeting, Zismer has been happy to pass down his knowledge on the game.
Throughout the years, he also has given lessons to area kids and adults.
“It can be a complicated game. It is sort of like learning to play a musical instrument,” he said. “I can teach you how the pieces move, just like a music teacher can show you what the notes are. But that doesn’t mean you can play a decent game, just like it doesn’t mean you can play the piano. If you really want to be good, it takes a lot of practice.”
Finding a passion
Dubuque resident Clark Potter has been taking part in Dubuque Chess Club for about 25 years.
As a teenager, Potter had an intense interest in two games: Chess and Magic: The Gathering. When he was in high school, his collection of Magic: The Gathering cards was stolen.
“That really freed up my time for chess,” he said, with a laugh.
Potter joined the Dubuque Chess Club and took lessons from Zismer. Within two years, Potter was competing in the Iowa Junior Chess Championships, where he placed second in back-to-back years.
Today, he continues to be among the small group of die-hards who attend the chess club meetings on a weekly basis.
“The game is nebulous enough that your personality can really come through,” he said. “Some players are defensive and timid. Others are tactical. Some are aggressive.”
Playing multiple games against the same opponents can serve as a measuring stick for how Potter’s game is evolving. If he’s winning more often against an experienced player like Zismer, for instance, it means he is starting to turn a corner and improve.
While the club’s members have come to know each other’s playing styles, they know relatively little about the rest of their lives.
Potter said he’s known Zismer for 25 years but doesn’t know his wife’s name.
“We’re a bunch of introverted nerds that we don’t really put ourselves out there socially,” he said. “We really don’t talk that much about personal stuff. In a sense, our club is a place where the rest of that stuff doesn’t’ matter. We just enjoy this game together.”
A dynamic game
For club member and Dubuque resident Ben Darr, there are many reasons to love the game of chess.
“It is art and it is sport and it is science all at once,” Darr said. “I don’t know anything else quite like it.”
Darr became “hooked” on chess when he was in college. He was in a large chess club when he lived in Colorado Springs, Colo., and joined the Dubuque club when he moved to the area about eight years ago.
He acknowledged that the Dubuque club is smaller but said he tries to go every week.
“A lot of people play online but, to me, it is not the same thing,” Darr said. “You don’t get that sense of camaraderie unless you play in person. You don’t get that interaction with the opponent.”
For now, that sense of camaraderie is on hold; however, Zismer insisted that club members plan to convene again once the current period of social distancing comes to an end.
Until then, members must temporarily adapt to life without the game.
“I might experience some chess withdrawal,” Zismer said. “But we will survive.”