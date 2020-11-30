The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will offer modified day camps for elementary youth during winter break, from Monday, Dec. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 31, according to a press release.
Camps will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and wrap-around care will be provided for an additional charge.
Themes include:
Grossology: A hands-on experience exploring the ooey, gooey, slimy and gross side of science and nature.
Critter Connections: Uncovering why animals talk, squawk, sing and convey a range of behaviors.
The Ultimate Hunt: An all-day scavenger hunt throughout the museum that includes trivia challenges and special tasks.
“Otter” This World: A look at all things North American River Otter related.
Camps are $60 each, and discounts are available for members as well as those registering for all four sessions. Participants must bring a sack lunch.
The modified format includes a limited class size of 12 per age group. Masks will be required and temperatures will be taken upon arrival. Social distancing will be maintained at all times in the classroom, during lunch and when exploring various exhibits. Students will not share supplies, and supplies will be sanitized prior to use and throughout the day. Frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing will be practiced.
For more information, visit rivermuseum.com/wintercamps; call 563-557-9545, ext. 213; or email mwersinger@rivermuseum.com.