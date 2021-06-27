Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations. Indoor dining starts July 1.
Thursday, July 1: Apple glazed pork patty, hash brown casserole, Capri vegetables, peaches and Butterfinger dessert.
Friday, July 1: Turkey wrap, deviled egg potato salad, three been salad, banana and cookie.
Monday, July 5: Closed.
Tuesday, July 6: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes, corn, pineapple and Oreo dessert.
Wednesday, July 7: Loaded chicken casserole, dinner roll, broccoli slaw, peaches and Mandarin orange cake.
Thursday, July 8: Bread pollock with tartar sauce, baby bakers, Harvard beets, pears and lemon bar.
Friday, July 9: : Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, fresh melon and brownie.
Monday, July 12: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice broccoli, grapes and cherry turnover.
Tuesday, July 13: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), potato pancakes, carrots, peaches and cream pie.
Wednesday, July 14: Roast pork with gravy, rice pilaf, cheesy cauliflower, dinner roll, Mandarin oranges and cookie.
Thursday, July 15: Country fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and cherry fruit dessert.
Friday, July 16: Sloppy Joe on a bun, hash brown casserole, tomato and cucumber salad, raspberry applesauce and chocolate cake supreme.
Monday, July 19: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, corn, dinner roll, mixed berries and pound cake.
Tuesday, July 20: Tilapia, mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, pineapple and bread pudding.
Wednesday, July 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, copper penny carrots, peaches and pudding.
Thursday, July 22: Scalloped potatoes with ham, Riviera vegetables, pears and cookie.
Friday, July 23: Cream of chicken over biscuit, coleslaw, apricots and Scotcheroos.
Monday, July 26: Smothered chicken, garden blend rice, Riviera vegetables, peaches and beet bread.
Tuesday, July 27: Ham balls with honey mustard glaze, au gratin potatoes, corn, wheat bread and Watergate salad.
Wednesday, July 28: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit cocktail and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, July 29: Chicken tortellini alfredo, bread stick, lettuce salad, lime pear gelatin and cookie.
Friday, July 30: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, watermelon, ice cream and birthday cupcake.