News in your town

New on DVD

Met opera gets visionary new 'Dutchman'

On the list

Under the Hood: Truck’s seat cushions heat up unbidden

Keimig: Take a look a a few Bridge award nominees

What's it Worth on eBay: Big day for Norway

Unplugged So Blue salvia perfect for any style of garden

House of the Week: Bright and open craftsman design

Travel tips: Exploring our underwater world

Master Gardeners spring into gardening with annual seminar

Ask Amy: Woman wants long-distance homebody to move

What’s new in Phoenix: Where to eat, stay and play in the Valley of the Sun

Bruce’s History Lesson: One crazy U.S. plan to invade Cuba