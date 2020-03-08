The Bridge to Reading Picture Book Award was started in Dubuque in 2013.
Each year, a list of 10 picture books is released for preschool-aged children and their caregivers to read through then vote for the book they believe makes the best read-aloud.
Learn about a few of the 2020 nominees below, and check out the whole list at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
“Gator, Gator, Gator!” by Daniel Bernstrom & Frann Preston-Gannon (HarperCollins, 2018)
Adventurous readers will love joining the young protagonist on her motorboat as she makes her way through the murky bayou waters, certain she will find the big, scary alligator at any moment. Every time she thinks she’s spotted him, it turns out to be a different critter altogether … until the boat starts to rock and she decides it might be time to go back home instead.
Reminiscent of the classic “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” the rhythmic text and clever illustrations are completely enchanting and invite readers to visit the story over and over again.
For more adventurous stories, try “Little Red & the Very Hungry Lion,” by Alex T. Smith; and “Bear Came Along,” by Richard T. Morris and LeUyen Pham.
“Why the Face?” by Jean Jullien (Phaidon Press, 2018)
This inventive board book is equipped with fold-out pages featuring a variety of characters all making distinct facial expressions and an invitation for readers to predict what situation might be prompting those reactions. From heaps of garbage (and a stinky elephant butt), to oodles of bugs, to loud live music, the situations are full of humor.
Our youngest friends will enjoy the brightly colored illustrations, looking at faces and lifting the flaps on each page, while older readers will enjoy the hilarity that comes with predicting what situations might be prompting the characters to make such exaggerated facial expressions. This humorous story is fun for all.
For more stories that inspire guessing or prediction, try “One Fox,” by Kate Read; and “Noisy Night,” by Mac Barnett and Brian Biggs.
“The Little Red Fort,” by Brenda Maier & Sonia Sánchez (Scholastic, 2018)
One day, Ruby gets the idea to build a beautiful fort from scratch. When she asks her three brothers if they would like to help, they simply laugh and claim to be way too busy to help. Ruby is unfazed and works on building the fort on her own.
Even though the boys deny helping her at each step, Ruby successfully completes her project all by herself. When it comes time to play in the fort, Ruby’s brothers suddenly are not busy at all. But will she let them enjoy the fort they wouldn’t help her build?
If the brothers band together to find a solution, they might earn their spot in the fort after all. In this spin on the “Little Red Hen” folktale, readers are given an extra dose of creativity, hard work and generosity.
For more stories about creativity and hard work, try “After the Fall,” by Dan Santat; and “What Do You Do With an Idea?” by Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom.
I hope these few titles inspire you and the preschoolers in your life to read through all of the Bridge to Reading nominees this year and submit your votes.
Voting pages can be picked up at Carnegie-Stout Public Library or submitted online.
Voting ends on Thursday, April 30.
More information and this year’s full list can be found at www.bridgetoreading.com.